Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Mizuho

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ES has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.23.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

ES opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.