Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.27

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.27 and traded as high as C$13.46. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.42, with a volume of 5,749 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.28.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of C$128.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9100744 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.