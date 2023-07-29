Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exagen by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Exagen has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $40.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

About Exagen

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 79.22% and a negative net margin of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

