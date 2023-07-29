Exchange Bankshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:EXCH)

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.
Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance
EXCH stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. Exchange Bankshares has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $49.00.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
