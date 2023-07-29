ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $201.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.29.

ExlService Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $142.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 1 year low of $142.02 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ExlService’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,799,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

