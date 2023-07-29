Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Exponent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. Exponent has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPO. TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after acquiring an additional 493,847 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 633,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

