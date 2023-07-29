Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Up 27.5% in July

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EXAI stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 210,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Exscientia by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Exscientia by 4,771.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

