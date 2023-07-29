Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. 15,891,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145,263. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

