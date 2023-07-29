Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Trading Down 0.4%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.27. 3,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPFD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter.

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

