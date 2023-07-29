Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Trading Down 0.4%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.27. 3,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.34.
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.