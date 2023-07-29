First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded First BanCorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

FBP opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,432,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,295,000 after purchasing an additional 141,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,442,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

