First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $205.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.53. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. On average, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Insider Transactions at First Internet Bancorp

In other news, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,640. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,203,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.