First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $76.62. 280,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

