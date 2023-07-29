Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.09. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.