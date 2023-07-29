Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,321. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Flex has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Flex will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Flex by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.