Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 113,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 1.29.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $557.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
