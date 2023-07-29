Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.5 %

F stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

