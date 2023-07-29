Foresight VCT Plc (FTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on August 18th

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FTV stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.48. The firm has a market cap of £192.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.17 and a beta of 0.01. Foresight VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 82 ($1.05).

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

