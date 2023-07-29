Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.36-3.42 EPS.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 1,842,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,274. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fortive has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $77.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after buying an additional 282,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fortive by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,227,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,211,000 after purchasing an additional 498,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

