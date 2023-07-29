Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

