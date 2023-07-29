Foundry Partners LLC Has $14.78 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,321 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,491,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

