FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,857 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.