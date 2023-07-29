FourThought Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk stock opened at $209.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.07 and a 200-day moving average of $204.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.