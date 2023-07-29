FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 329.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,053 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $153.17. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

