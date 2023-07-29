FourThought Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 99,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,231,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $139,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,342 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in Home Depot by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 5,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $331.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.88 and a 200 day moving average of $302.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

