Francis Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Francis Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,374 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

DFUV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 227,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,439. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

