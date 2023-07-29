Francis Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,197,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,294,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 861.3% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 191,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 171,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,011,000.

NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. 209,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $47.51.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

