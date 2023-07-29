Francis Financial Inc. Sells 140 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Francis Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $166.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,913. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

