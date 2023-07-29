Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $910.06 million and $12.67 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,641,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

