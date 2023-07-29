FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $266.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

