FTAI Aviation Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIN opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

