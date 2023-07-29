FTAI Aviation Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTAIN opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $25.67.
About FTAI Aviation
