FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAI Aviation stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
