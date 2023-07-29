FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

