General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.47 billion. General Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.65 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day moving average is $221.73.

General Dynamics last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after buying an additional 259,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

