General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after buying an additional 1,872,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

GM stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

