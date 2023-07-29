Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Genius Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GNS stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Genius Group will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

About Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Group Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:GNS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Genius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

Further Reading

