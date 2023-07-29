GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

GLG Life Tech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading

