Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Up 143.3% in July

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Glory Star New Media Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

