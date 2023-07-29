Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.20.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $218.88 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

