Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,692.65

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,692.65 ($34.53) and traded as high as GBX 2,750.56 ($35.27). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,734 ($35.06), with a volume of 127,958 shares.

GRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.90) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($38.47) to GBX 3,200 ($41.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.06) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,862.50 ($36.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,643.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,694.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,363.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Roisin Currie bought 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($33.75) per share, for a total transaction of £80,986.64 ($103,842.34). 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

