Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.20

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.20 and traded as low as $15.89. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 480,757 shares.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
