Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.20

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.20 and traded as low as $15.89. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 480,757 shares.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

