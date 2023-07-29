Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,684,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 545,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,555,000 after buying an additional 473,324 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 994,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after buying an additional 383,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 375,065 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

