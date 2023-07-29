HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $311.00 to $316.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HCA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.36.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $273.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

