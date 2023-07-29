Head to Head Comparison: Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) and Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.98%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $123,542.00 2,009.31 -$54.17 million ($0.73) -4.82 Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million 5.29 -$17.63 million N/A N/A

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ovid Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -37.57% -32.09% Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, currently under preclinical stage, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV825, currently under preclinical stage, which has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, currently under preclinical stage, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia. It also develops Evenamide for Schizophrenia and treatment resistant schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for orphan indication in neuropathic pain. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.