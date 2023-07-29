Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $1.30 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Further Reading

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care products, adult nutrition and care products, and pet nutrition and care products worldwide. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

