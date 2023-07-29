Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $1.30 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Health and Happiness (H&H) International
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.