Hermez Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $636.60 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $176.61 million and $636.60 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00016459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014408 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,374.30 or 1.00012521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.82065404 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $713.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.