HI 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $432,971.95 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. HI has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $432,971.95 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014356 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,307.18 or 1.00029359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00310252 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $581,734.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

