Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after buying an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,934,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,168. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.69 and its 200-day moving average is $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

