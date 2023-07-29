Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $47.81 million and $3.72 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.96895073 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,821,177.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

