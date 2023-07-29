HUNT (HUNT) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $76.62 million and $10.00 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular exchanges.

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

