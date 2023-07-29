Hyman Charles D Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 74,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

